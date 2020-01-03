Leadership Race Set for June

Members of the federal Conservative party will pick their new leader on June 27th at a convention to be held in Toronto. The race rules are still being worked out according to MP Lisa Raitt who is one of the organizers of the contest.

The race has been unofficially underway since Andrew Scheer announced his intention to step down last month. Scheer won the leadership in 2017 against 13 other contenders in a race that lasted 16 months, but failed to unseat the Trudeau government in October’s federal election.