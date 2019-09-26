Hamilton police release photos of vehicle wanted in hit and run

Hamilton police continue to investigate a hit and run that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

On Sept. 20 around 9 p.m., police say an older man was crossing northbound on Main St. East in the crosswalk when he was hit by a dark coloured SUV travelling eastbound on Main St.

Hamilton police have now released photos of the suspect vehicle taken just prior to the collision. The vehicle is described as a dark coloured four-door SUV or full-size vehicle and is expected to have extensive front end and windshield damage.

The pedestrian remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that could assist police, contact Detective Constable Jaimi Bannon or Detective Constable Hendrik Vandercraats at (905)546-4753 or (905)546-4755.