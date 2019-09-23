Hamilton police continue search for driver in hit and run

Hamilton police are still looking for a driver who fled after a man was struck by a vehicle late Friday.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday on Sanford Ave.

Police say an older man was crossing northbound on Main St. East in the crosswalk when he was hit by a dark coloured SUV travelling eastbound on Main St.

The victim, who walks with a cane, was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for a dark coloured four-door SUV or full-size vehicle with extensive damage to the front end and windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Jaimi Bannon or Det. Cst. Hendrik Vandercraats at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

