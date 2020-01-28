Glass ceilings still dominate in Canadian business

Women may be playing a bigger role in Canada’s corporate boardrooms, but new stats out of Ottawa show they still have a long way to go. In fact, the glass ceiling is firmly intact across the country. Statistics Canada looked at more than 10-thousand public, private

and government corporations and found most of their boards of directors were composed entirely of men in 2016 and 2017. Just 18.1 per cent of director seats were held by women in 2017, a slight increase from 17.8 per cent the year before.