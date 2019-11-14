Body found inside vehicle in Grimsby parking lot

Niagara police say foul play is not suspected in the death of a person whose body was found inside a vehicle in Grimsby Thursday morning.

Police responded to a parking lot near Industrial Dr. and South Service Rd. around 6 a.m. after receiving a call from a concerned citizen.

Officers and paramedics determined the lone person inside the parked vehicle was deceased.

Detectives from Grimsby and the Forensic Services Unit are continuing to investigate the incident along with the Coroner.

The body was transported to Hamilton for a post mortem.

Police say the identity of the deceased is not being released pending notification of next of kin.