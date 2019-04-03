Second arrest made in kidnapping of Markham student

York Regional Police says a second arrest has been made in the connection with the armed kidnapping of a student in Markham.

Police say a 33-year-old man was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a home in Brampton on Tuesday.

The man’s name will be released once he has appeared before the courts and charges have been laid.

UPDATE – 2nd suspect in ongoing armed kidnapping investigation was arrested yesterday when a search warrant was executed in Brampton. The 33-year-old that was arrested will be appearing in Newmarket Court at 50 Eagle Street this morning for a bail hearing. https://t.co/X0IwIknPja pic.twitter.com/bPlfKY5ncY — York Regional Police (@YRP) April 3, 2019

A 37-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after he surrendered to police. Abdullahi Adan has been charged kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault in connection with the abduction of 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu on March 23.

Lu was allegedly kidnapped from an underground parking garage in Markham. Police say he was shocked several times with a stun gun and forced into a minivan.

He was found three days later after he showed up to a home in Gravenhurst seeking help.

Police say they are still looking for two suspects and will dedicate “significant resources” to find them.

Investigators strongly urge the suspects to turn themselves in.

