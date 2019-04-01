;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Canada wide warrant for one of four suspects wanted for alleged abduction of Chinese student

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Abdullahi Adan, kidnapping, police, toronto, Wanzhen Lu


York Regional police have identified one of four suspects in the alleged abduction of Chinese student, Wanzhen Lu.

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for 37-year-old Abdullahi Adan from Toronto, who they allege was involved in the disappearance of Lu from a Markham parking garage.

Adan is described as being more than six feet tall with a heavier build.  He is wanted on charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say Lu was walking through the garage with a friend when he was attacked by three men and forced into the back of a van.
He was found safe three days later near Gravenhurst, more than 150 kilometres away from where he went missing.

Police say they’re still working to identify the other three men wanted in the case.

 



LATEST STORIES

Canada wide warrant for one of four suspects wanted for alleged abduction of Chinese student

Brantford is dealing with an opiod emergency

Illegal animals traps found in Mississauga park

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php