Canada wide warrant for one of four suspects wanted for alleged abduction of Chinese student

York Regional police have identified one of four suspects in the alleged abduction of Chinese student, Wanzhen Lu.

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for 37-year-old Abdullahi Adan from Toronto, who they allege was involved in the disappearance of Lu from a Markham parking garage.

Adan is described as being more than six feet tall with a heavier build. He is wanted on charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say Lu was walking through the garage with a friend when he was attacked by three men and forced into the back of a van.

He was found safe three days later near Gravenhurst, more than 150 kilometres away from where he went missing.

Police say they’re still working to identify the other three men wanted in the case.