York police release photos of three men who allegedly kidnapped a Chinese national student in Toronto

York regional police have released images of three suspects in connection with a violent kidnapping of a young man in Markham. They are still searching for the 22 year old Chinese national and are asking for the public’s help.

Police say 22 year old Wanzhen Lu was walking with his girlfriend at about six pm towards the elevator in the underground parking garage of his condominium north of Toronto. That’s when the attack took place, Wanzhen Lu was shocked multiple times by a man with a stun gun.

Police say Lu was then dragged into this van. The front license plate is missing and the back Ontario plate was stolen but reads C-E-A-R 350. Investigators believe there are four people in total responsible for the kidnapping. A driver stayed inside the van but security cameras captured the three others.

Police say this attack appears to be targeted and Lu’s girlfriend was not harmed. Lu is a Chinese national studying at a school in Toronto.

Investigators have been working with the Chinese consulate and are communicating with his family back home. Police continue to canvass the area and are following up on all tips from the public in their search for Lu.