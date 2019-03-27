Kidnapped student found alive in Gravenhurt: York police

York police say a Chinese student who was violently taken from an underground parking garage has been found safe.

Investigators say shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wanzhen Lu walked up to a home on Doe Lake Rd. in Gravenhurst looking for help.

The homeowner called police and upon their arrival, officers found the 22-year-old suffering from minor injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Lu was taken against his will by three armed men shortly before 6 p.m. on March 23. Police say the student was walking with his friend in an underground parking garage at a condo building on Water Walk Dr.

Investigators said three men, one of whom was armed with a conductive energy weapon, got out of a van and grabbed the victim. Lu resisted and was shocked by the suspects. The trio forced him into the van and fled.

The van allegedly used in the violent kidnapping was found somewhere in Toronto on Sunday night thanks to tips from the public.

A 35-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Monday in connection with the kidnapping but he has been released unconditionally.

The Homicide and Missing Person Unit is leading the investigation, with additional investigators being brought in from other specialty units, including Organized Crime and Intelligence Services.

Police are still searching for four suspects. “We strongly recommend that the suspects involved in this kidnapping seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” said police in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police Major Crimes Bureau immediately at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865.