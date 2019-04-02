Suspect in Markham kidnapping surrenders to police

One of four suspects wanted in connection with the abduction of a 22-year-old Chinese international student has turned himself in, according to York police.

Abdullahi Adan, 37, who police allege was involved in the kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu on March 23, surrendered to police early Tuesday morning.

Lu was allegedly kidnapped from an underground parking garage in Markham. Police say four men got out of a minivan, and shocked Lu several times with a stun gun. He was then forced into the vehicle before the group fled the scene.

Lu was found three days later after he showed up to a home in Gravenhurst seeking help.

Adan has been charged kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault.

He is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket courtroom Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Police are still searching for three other suspects who are wanted in connection with the kidnapping. Investigators are urging them to turn themselves in.

