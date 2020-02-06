Hamilton police release photos of a car believed to be involved in the shooting of a 7-year-old

Hamilton police has released two photos of a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting of a seven-year-old boy last month.

The car is a 2015-2017 four-door Chrysler 200 with a panoramic sunroof. It was last seen travelling eastbound on Gordon St, south on Lincoln and west on Barton.

Police believe the driver was waiting for the shooter after they fired multiple shots into the a house on Gordon St.

The boy is still recovering from his injuries.

Police say the family has been cooperating but others inside the residence are not. Police believe there are people who know what happened and are not coming forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daryl Reid at (905) 546-3825 or CrimeStoppers.