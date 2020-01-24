‘This is unacceptable’ 7-year-old boy shot in Hamilton

Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a seven-year-old boy was shot inside an east-end home Thursday night.

Officers were called to a home on Gordon St. near Barton St. and Gage Ave. at 7:53 p.m.

Police say the child was inside the home on the main floor when he was struck by a bullet that came from outside.

The 7 year old boy was shot here in his living room last night. It’s on Gordon street near Barton and Gage in #HamOnt. Police remain on scene. Details on @morninglive pic.twitter.com/vBtjZn65iN — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) January 24, 2020

“This is one of these examples of coming out of a year of 47 shootings – we have already had three shootings to date in 2020. This is our first victim. A seven-year-old is not acceptable,” said Deputy Chief Frank Bergen, Hamilton Police Service. “The public needs to come together to make sure, if you have seen anything, say something.”

A neighbour told CHCH News he ran over to the home when he heard the boy’s mother screaming. He said the boy appeared to be shot in the stomach and hand.

Police did confirm how many times the child was struck.

The boys neighbour rushed over to the home when he heard the mother screaming. He helped put pressure on the 2 gunshot wounds until paramedics arrived. He says the little boy kept asking if he was going to die. @morninglive pic.twitter.com/Drmm63yxKp — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) January 24, 2020

The boy was rushed to hospital where he remains in stable condition with his family by his side.

“This is unacceptable,” said Bergen, adding that the rise in gun violence is taking a toll on the community. “This is a time when our community has to stop and understand what the proliferation of guns is doing in our community,” said Bergen. “We hear a great deal with problems in the GTA and we are now talking about a sidewalk within our community that’s also affected by this.”

Bergen said it is too early in the investigation to know if the home was targeted or not.

Police have not released a suspect description and have made no arrests.

In a statement to CHCH News, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) said they do not know if the child attended one of their schools but support will be offered to any students who need it. “Our thoughts are with the family and the young child who was victim of gun violence last night. We are deeply concerned this took place in our community. We are wishing the child a full recovery. The name has not been released by the police. We’re unable at this time to confirm that the child is a student with HWDSB. In situations like these, support is available to students who express a need when distressing events such as this impact the school community,” said the HWDSB.

Counc. Nrinder Nann said in a post on Twitter that she was “horrified” to hear a child was shot in her ward.

Horrified to hear the news this morning that a seven year old boy was shot in #OurWard3. Thankful he is in stable condition in hospital. #noguns https://t.co/MJjhl1j0iJ — Nrinder Nann (@NrinderWard3) January 24, 2020

Officers remain on scene and police are expected to release more information Friday morning.