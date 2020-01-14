‘Chair Girl’ to be sentenced in Toronto on Tuesday

A 19-year-old woman who was caught on video throwing a chair from a high-rise in downtown Toronto will learn her fate Tuesday.

Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty to one count of mischief causing danger to life in November.

She was arrested after a video circulating online showed a woman throw a chair and other items from a condo balcony, which overlooks a major highway. Zoia admitted to being the person in the video.

Prosecutors are asking for a six-month prison sentence, while Zoia’s lawyer says he’ll seek a suspended sentence. Greg Leslie said six months in prison was too hard for a woman his client’s age.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m.

RELATED STORIES

19-year-old Toronto woman charged after chair thrown from balcony

Toronto police identify woman who allegedly threw chair off balcony

Woman sought after allegedly throwing chair off high balcony in Toronto