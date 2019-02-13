;
19-year-old Toronto woman charged after chair thrown from balcony

Category: Toronto
Tags: chair thrown, crime, Marcella Zoia, toronto police service

Toronto police say a 19-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly threw a chair from a balcony in downtown Toronto.

Marcella Zoia, 19, surrendered to police around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

She has been charged with mischief endangering life, mischief damage property and common nuisance.

Police began investigating a video circulating online that appears to show a woman tossing a chair from a high-rise balcony, which overlooks a major highway.

The chair landed in front of the entrance to a building, according to Toronto police. They say other items were also thrown from the balcony during the incident.

Police believe it happened on Feb. 9 and say no injuries were reported.

Zoia is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court later Wednesday.



