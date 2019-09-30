Two men sought in St. Catharines nightclub shooting

Niagara police have released images of two men wanted in a shooting at a St. Catharines nightclub over the weekend.

Four men and two women were rushed to hospital after being shot at Karma nightclub on St Paul St. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Two of the victims were transported to an out-of-town trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police are looking for two men in connection with the incident. The first suspect is described as being in his twenties and was wearing a blue “North Face” jacket with black shoulders, dark pants, and dark shoes.

The second man was wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt, lighter colored pants, and dark running shoes.

Investigators say the men are considered to be “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached.

Police say they do not know the relationship between the alleged shooters and the victims.

Officers collected dozens of pieces of evidence on Sunday including shell casings. A steady path of evidence markers could be seen outside the nightclub, leading down St. Paul St. and onto William St.

“Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined that hundreds of potential witnesses were in the area at the time of the shooting,” said police in a news release.

Detectives are asked anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has cellphone video of the incident to contact police at 905-688-4111, option 3, and dial badge number 9451.

