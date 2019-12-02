Ticats Special Teams Coordinator signs contract extension

Special Teams Coordinator Jeff Reinebold has signed a contract extension to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Head coach Orlondo Steinauer made the announcement on Monday. Reinebold, 62, will remain in the same role. In 2019, Reinebold led the special teams unit that ranked top-three in numerous categories in the CFL. Ticats kick returner Frankie Williams, also won the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

“Jeff Reinebold is a great football mind and has been a valuable asset for me, our players, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization,” said Steinauer.