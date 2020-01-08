Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said they are planning “to step back” as senior

members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent”.

A statement issued by the couple Wednesday also said they intend to balance their time between the U.K. and North America.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple said in a statement. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support her Majesty the Queen.”