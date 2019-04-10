Premier says there are too many politicians in Niagara

While the Premier was in Burlington, he was also asked whether he plans to cut the number of politicians in Niagara. Last month, he criticized the region for having too many, but stopped short of promising to swing the axe.

While most local politicians like the status quo, at least one says it’s time to cut.

In Niagara, there are 125 elected officials serving nearly 450,000 residents.

Town of West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma is one of them, concerned about the prospect of Ford cutting the size of council.

“I don’t think that the municipalities of Wainfleet, West Lincoln, Fort Erie, Niagara on the Lake, are going to be represented in a model that moves into that direction.”

Regional Chair Jim Bradley says you have to put a spotlight on the entire region to get the full picture.

“I think particularly the people in the smaller communities appreciate the fact they have a local council that deals with only local issues, that affect only that municipality and only those residents.”

However, the Premier doesn’t agree. “I’m not a big believer in big government and a lot of politicians. The less politicians the better it is.”

Some politicians in the region agree.

“I agree. I think we have too many politicians in Niagara. I said this when I was campaigning. I think too many cooks spoil the soup.”

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati believes it’s time for a change.

Years ago, council went from 12 to 8 members and now he believes it’s time to make cuts once again.

“It’s not a matter of having less democracy, it’s making it more efficient and more responsive.”

Grimsby Councillor Reg Freake said in a statement today: “Reducing politicians will not necessarily cut costs, only heads, as proven in the Toronto amalgamation.”

“We saw him do that undermining democracy in Toronto with reduction in the number of city councillors, let’s hope he’s not going to take the same undemocratic actions in Niagara.”

NDP leader Andrea Horwath says she disagrees with ford.

“Anytime there is a change to municipal government it needs to be the decision of the people who live in those areas. It’s not up to king ford to dictate what should be happening just like he shouldn’t have done that in Toronto.”

A provincial review is underway.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says, they want to hear from the public.

“We want to make sure we hear from the people about what their concerns are and where perhaps changes could be made.”

Oosterhoff will hold a town hall on Friday and Saturday for the public to voice their concerns.