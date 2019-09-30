Police investigate murder in east Hamilton

The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit is investigating the city’s eighth homicide of the year.
Officers were called to a “medical incident” at an apartment building at 555 Queenston Rd. around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Police found the body of a male and determined he had been the victim of murder.
“The investigation is in the early stages and is being led by the Major Crime Unit,” said police in a news release.
Detectives investigating a late night homicide in east #hamont. Details on @morninglive at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/qy8Ndffycp
— Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) September 30, 2019
The victim’s next of kin have not yet been notified.
A post mortem is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.
Police are expected to provide an update at 8:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Geoff Burbidge at 905-546-2288.