Police investigate murder in east Hamilton

The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit is investigating the city’s eighth homicide of the year.

Officers were called to a “medical incident” at an apartment building at 555 Queenston Rd. around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police found the body of a male and determined he had been the victim of murder.

“The investigation is in the early stages and is being led by the Major Crime Unit,” said police in a news release.

Detectives investigating a late night homicide in east #hamont. Details on @morninglive at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/qy8Ndffycp — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) September 30, 2019

The victim’s next of kin have not yet been notified.

A post mortem is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.

Police are expected to provide an update at 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Geoff Burbidge at 905-546-2288.