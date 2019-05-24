Niagara pawn shop raided by police, three people charged

Three people are facing charges after police seized more than $70,000 in stolen property and cash at a Niagara pawn shop.

Back in April, Niagara police launched an investigation into the trafficking of stolen property in the region.

The investigation led detectives to a pawn shop at 5881 Main St. in Niagara Falls.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at Niagara Pawnbrokers and seized more than $30,000 worth of property that is believed to be stolen.

Police allege the property was taken during thefts and break and enters in and around the Niagara Region.

“While detectives are making efforts to return the property to its rightful owners, their efforts are being hampered by no identifying ownership information (business or person name), just the owner’s initials, and the property not being reported to the police at the time of the theft,” said Niagara police in a news release.

Officers also seized roughly $40,000 in cash.

Hai Tran, 42, was arrested and faces a number of charges including two counts of extortion, and possession of property obtained by crime.

He has been held for a bail hearing and is expected to appear in court later Friday.

Police also arrested and charged Tai Nguyen, 64, and Dao Nguyen, 63. They have both been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in June.

Police say all three accused are known to have connections to the pawn industry in Brampton, Hamilton, and Toronto.

Detectives say their investigation into the trafficking of stolen property at pawn and second-hand stores is ongoing.

Anyone with more information or believes they may be a victim can contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9276.