;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara pawn shop raided by police, three people charged

Posted:
Category: Local, Niagara
Tags: break and enters, niagara, niagara falls, niagara regional police service, pawn shop, police, stolen property, thefts


Three people are facing charges after police seized more than $70,000 in stolen property and cash at a Niagara pawn shop.

Back in April, Niagara police launched an investigation into the trafficking of stolen property in the region.

The investigation led detectives to a pawn shop at 5881 Main St. in Niagara Falls.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at Niagara Pawnbrokers and seized more than $30,000 worth of property that is believed to be stolen.

Police allege the property was taken during thefts and break and enters in and around the Niagara Region.

“While detectives are making efforts to return the property to its rightful owners, their efforts are being hampered by no identifying ownership information (business or person name), just the owner’s initials, and the property not being reported to the police at the time of the theft,” said Niagara police in a news release.

Officers also seized roughly $40,000 in cash.

Hai Tran, 42, was arrested and faces a number of charges including two counts of extortion, and possession of property obtained by crime.

He has been held for a bail hearing and is expected to appear in court later Friday.

Police also arrested and charged Tai Nguyen, 64, and Dao Nguyen, 63. They have both been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in June.

Police say all three accused are known to have connections to the pawn industry in Brampton, Hamilton, and Toronto.

Detectives say their investigation into the trafficking of stolen property at pawn and second-hand stores is ongoing.

Anyone with more information or believes they may be a victim can contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9276.



LATEST STORIES

Cocaine thrown out window at traffic stop: OPP

Niagara pawn shop raided by police, three people charged

The Hamilton Spectator printing, mailroom operations to close

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php