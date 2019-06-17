;
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh unveils party's platform for the fall election

Category: Canada, Hamilton, News
Tags: election, hamilton, health care, Jagmeet Singh, ndp, plan, platform



Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was in Hamilton today unveiling his party’s platform for the fall election and healthcare was top on his list. Singh says the NDP will fast-track a universal drug plan to ensure a late 2020 start date if elected this fall, as part of an expansion of Canada’s healthcare system.

Leader Jagmeet Singh says if his party forms a government after the October federal election, it will inject $10 billion annually into pharmacare.

Other platform promises included drug decriminalization, improved childcare and enacting all recommendations of the missing and murdered indigenous inquiry.

The party is proposing a new 1% “Wealth Tax” on those with a net worth of more than $20 million.



