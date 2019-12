Police are currently investigating after a man in his thirties was found dead on Hamilton Mountain.

Officers were called to the area of Richwill Rd. and West 4th St. shortly before 7 a.m. Friday.

Police say the Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate.

Richwill Rd. has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact 905-546-4067.

