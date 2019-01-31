;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Homicide unit investigates ‘suspicious death’ on Hamilton Mountain

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton mountain, Hamilton Police Service, homicide, Luppino

The Hamilton police homicide unit is investigating a “suspicious death” at a home on the Hamilton Mountain.

Officers were called to 56 Mountain Brow Blvd. shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

An ambulance attended the scene as well as several police cruisers.

Officers cordoned off a large portion of the street while they investigated the incident.

Police remained on scene Thursday morning.

According to property records, the home is owned by Rocco and Helen Luppino.

Investigators have not given any details about the victim or the incident itself.

Const. Jerome Stweart said police will be providing an update later Thursday.



LATEST STORIES

Homicide unit investigates ‘suspicious death’ on Hamilton Mountain

New report says roughly 1,000 patients are in hospital hallways each day

Missing Hamilton senior caught on camera in Jackson Square

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php