Homicide unit investigates ‘suspicious death’ on Hamilton Mountain

The Hamilton police homicide unit is investigating a “suspicious death” at a home on the Hamilton Mountain.

Officers were called to 56 Mountain Brow Blvd. shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

An ambulance attended the scene as well as several police cruisers.

Officers cordoned off a large portion of the street while they investigated the incident.

HPS is responding to a suspicious death on the #HamOnt East Mountain. The homicide unit will be investigating. More details to follow. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 30, 2019

Police remained on scene Thursday morning.

According to property records, the home is owned by Rocco and Helen Luppino.

Investigators have not given any details about the victim or the incident itself.

Const. Jerome Stweart said police will be providing an update later Thursday.