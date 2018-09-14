;
Hamilton police investigate deadly shooting in Ancaster

Posted:       Last updated:
UPDATE

Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses after a targeted shooting in Ancaster has left one man dead.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of shots fired at 32 Sunflower Cres.

Emergency crews found a 50-year-old Hamilton suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say efforts to save the man’s life were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity will not be released until family members have been notified.

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit are now leading the investigation.

Officers will be canvassing the area Friday in hopes of speaking with witnesses and locate any surveillance video.

Sunflower Cres. is currently closed to allow forensic identification officers to process the scene.

Police say this was a “targeted incident and the general public is not in danger.” They say the weapon used in the shooting has not been located.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Jason Cattle by calling 905-546-4167.



