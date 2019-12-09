Hamilton’s 13th homicide victim identified

The victim of the city’s 13th homicide has been identified as 39-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Hamilton.

Police say results of an autopsy confirmed Johnson died from a shooting, but would not release the number or location of the shots.

Johnson was not known to police and had no criminal record, but police say this was a deliberate shooting and are working on a motive.

Johnson was shot while leaving his home to go to work at a stamped concrete business. He lived at home with his wife and two young children.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Dave Brewster at 905-546-4067 or CrimeStoppers.