Hamilton public board could lose 141.5 jobs: report

The Director of Education with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) is projecting 141.5 jobs will be cut in the upcoming school year.

In a report to the Finance and Facilities Committee, Director of Education Manny Figueiredo says it may be necessary to “adjust the staffing levels” due to funding cuts, changes in class sizes, school closures and new school openings.

The report forecasts a reduction of two elementary teachers, 80 secondary teachers, 23 educational assistants, two principals, 2.5 vice-principals, 13 school office administration staff and 20 school custodians. It also includes the hiring of five early childhood educators.

In order to meet collective agreement timelines, the reports says the HWDSB must approve the 2019-20 school based staffing. “This report is presented based on the best information available at this time. As more information becomes available, it is possible that these amounts may change and the final amounts will be approved as part of the final budget approval,” says the report.

The final approval of the budget is slated for June 2019.

Last month, Ontario’s Minister of Education Lisa Thompson announced an increase to elementary and secondary school class sizes.

The government said it plans to boost the average class size for grades 9 to 12 to 28, up from the current average of 22.

Last week, the Upper Grand District School Board issued layoff notices to 54 elementary school teachers for the upcoming school year. The Wellington Catholic District School Board is also projecting job loses next year.