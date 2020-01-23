Hamilton police release last images taken of Holly Ellsworth-Clark

Hamilton police have released four new photographs of Holly Ellsworth-Clark, taken moments before she went missing.

Investigators say the images were captured as she was leaving her home in the area of Barton St. and Sanford Ave. around 4 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Police say she was distraught and not dressed for the weather conditions.

A day before her disappearance, Ellsworth-Clark left a disturbing voicemail for her parents pleading for them to send her a plane ticket so she could return to her hometown of Calgary.

RELATED STORIES

Family, friends organize ground search in Hamilton for missing woman

A voicemail left to Holly Ellsworth-Clark’s parents on the day before she vanished

Family and friends continue to search for Holly Ellsworth-Clark

The 27-year-old is a singer, artist, and athlete and came to Hamilton to explore the arts and music scene.

A Facebook group organized to coordinate search efforts and compile information about Ellsworth-Clark has amassed roughly 2,000 members.

Many of her friends and family flew in from Calgary in hopes of finding any sign of the musician.

Hundreds gathered on Wednesday, including many strangers, at Eucharist Church on Victoria Ave. North to perform a ground search for the missing woman.

Volunteers were encouraged to document all houses that had surveillance cameras so that the search team could follow up at their earliest convenience.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police at 905-546-4925.