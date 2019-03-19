Hamilton police investigate after white supremacist posts suspected gunman manifesto

Hamilton police are investigating white supremacist and former Hamilton mayoral candidate Paul Fromm for a possible hate crime.

The investigation was launched after a 74-page manifesto written by the man accused of killing 50 people at a New Zealand mosque last week was posted to a website affiliated with Fromm. A link to the site was also posted on Fromm’s Twitter.

The Hamilton resident is the director of the Canadian Association for Free Expression and the Canada First Immigration Reform Committee.

In 2006, the Ontario College of Teachers stripped his teaching licence for his conduct outside the classroom including Fromm’s participation in meetings and rallies, where racist and anti-multicultural views were expressed.

Canadian law prohibits the wilful promotion of hatred against any identifiable group. A conviction could carry a possible two-year sentence.

