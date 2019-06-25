Hamilton police make second arrest in Pride event disturbance

Police have made a second arrest in connection with a violent altercation at a Pride event in Hamilton earlier this month.

Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman says a 32-year-old man turned himself into police Monday afternoon. He faces a charge of breaching conditions of a court order.

The man was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled for a court date on July 23.

Police have not released his identity because the charge has not been sworn in court.

The arrest comes just days after 33-year-old activist Cedar Hopperton was taken into custody during an anti-hate rally in front of city hall.

Police allege Hopperton was at the Pride event at Gage Park and violated parole by “participating in a public demonstration where peace was disrupted.”

Last year, Hopperton was found guilty of organizing a vandalism spree along Locke St. As a prominent member of the LGBTQ+ community, Hopperton has been an outspoken critic of Hamilton police.

Members of the community continue to question Hamilton Police Service’s response to the violence at the Pride event. Many have raised concerns about why no charges have been laid against the people who were caught on video participating in the fight.

Police say they are aware of a man who was caught on video striking at least two people with a helmet. However, Det. Sgt. Ben Thibodeau says they cannot lay charges against the man until a victim comes forward to police.

RELATED STORIES

Update on the police investigation into the violence at Hamilton’s pride event

Hamilton police make their first arrest in the pride Hamilton disturbance

Hamilton police looking for witnesses after an altercation at Pride Hamilton