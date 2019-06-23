;
2017 BEA Winners
Hamilton police make their first arrest in the pride Hamilton disturbance

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local, News
Tags: Cedar Hopperton, gage park, hamilton, LGBTQ, police, pride



Hopperton was handcuffed and led inside city hall by police who were there providing security for protesters. Hopperton was one of the dozens of LGBTQ community members and supporters who had come out to demonstrate against the city’s populist yellow vest movement.

Last Saturday violence broke out at Gage Park police leading away members of a religious organization and members of the yellow vest movement. Local anarchist Cedar Hopperton was taken into custody police saying the outspoken activist violated parole by being at Gage Park during the disturbance.

Hopperton was found guilty last year for organizing vandalism along Locke street by anarchists opposed to gentrification sentenced to eight months in jail and twelve months probation. Police say Hopperton is headed back to jail and will have to appear before a parole hearing.

The investigation into the incident at Gage Park continues with officers looking for more witnesses and victims to come forward. As for the yellow vest protesters, members say they will continue to come out every Saturday to protest what they call government corruption.



