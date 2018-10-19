Hamilton mayor race a ‘dead heat’ over LRT: poll

A new poll suggests the deciding factor for many Hamilton residents in the upcoming mayoral election is the controversial LRT.

Forum Research conducted a telephone survey of 1,556 randomly selected residents at least 18 years of age on Tuesday.

The results showed the mayoral race at a dead heat with 39 per cent support for pro-LRT incumbent Fred Eisenberger and 38 per cent for anti-LRT challenger Vito Sgro.

“After all this time, Hamilton remains evenly divided over the LRT. That division has created a dead heat in the race for mayor,” said Dr. Lorne Bozinoff, President of Forum Research. Bozinoff says the poll’s margin of error is 2.48 per cent.

Candidate George Rusich received 4 per cent support and 1 per cent went to Ute Schmid Jones. Twelve per cent of other respondents said they were undecided while 7 per cent threw their support behind the remaining candidates.

The poll found over one-third of residents surveyed said the LRT was the most important issue that would influence the way they cast their ballot. The next highest factor was property tax at 17 per cent, 15 per cent of residents indicated roads and infrastructure, 10 per cent stated public safety, 7 per cent said housing costs, and 6 per cent declared traffic congestion. The HSR and bus transit accounted for just 3 per cent while 5 per cent found “another issue” to be most important and 5 per cent were also undecided on the question.

Half of residents surveyed said they were against the LRT while 46 per cent either somewhat or strongly support the plan.

According to the poll, 78 per cent of people surveyed said they were positive, or “absolutely certain, barring an unforeseen emergency,” they were voting on Monday.