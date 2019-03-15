Hamilton Major Crime Unit takes over missing woman case

Hamilton police are changing the focus of their investigation into the case of a woman missing since last summer.

Monica Chisar was last seen by a friend on July 11th near Barton Street and Parkdale.

Hamilton’s Major Crime Unit has now taken over the case because they suspect there’s a chance of foul play.

Monica did not have huge ties to the Hamilton area, but knew a lot of people in the GTHA and may have a connection to Kitchener.

Hamilton police are going to update the case later this morning.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this missing person investigation you are asked to contact Staff Sergeant Dave Oleniuk, Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3829.

We’ll have details on the evening news at six.