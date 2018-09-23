;
Hamilton Bulldogs head coach Dave Matsos collapsed and rushed to hospital

Panic from the Hamilton bulldogs players as their head coach collapsed on the players bench in Barrie. It was a scary scene in Barrie with just 20 seconds left in the game players were frantically calling for help as head coach Dave Matsos went down on the players bench. Bulldogs players helped get the stretcher across the ice and to the bench according to Hamilton spectator reporter Teri Pecoskie Matsos was on his feet before being taken off on the stretcher. Matsos is awake and has been taken to hospital. The 44 year old Matsos is a Burlington native and was named head coach in august taking over for John Gruden who led the bulldogs to the OHL championship last season.



