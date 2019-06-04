;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Environment Canada to review public alert system after Ottawa tornado

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: alert system, environment canada, gatineau, Orleans, ottawa, tornado


Environment Canada is reviewing its public alert system after receiving a number of complaints from Ottawa residents following a tornado.

The region was hit by a tornado on Sunday but by the time the warning was communicated over the Alert Ready warning system, it had already touched down across the river in Orleans, a suburb in east Ottawa.

Environment Canada issued tornado warnings for several nearby areas in western Quebec and eastern Ontario Sunday night, but there was never a warning issued for any part of Ottawa.

Many citizens posted to Twitter and Facebook that they either never got the alert message at all, or that by the time they got it, the storm had passed.

Strong winds of up to 178 kilometres an hour tore off roofs, leveled fences and uprooted trees.

Residents were first notified about the twister when someone near the Gatineau airport spotted a funnel cloud and posted on social media.



LATEST STORIES

Environment Canada to review public alert system after Ottawa tornado

Driver in hospital following single-vehicle collision in Georgetown

Teen driver caught going twice the speed limit in Binbrook

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php