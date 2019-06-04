Environment Canada to review public alert system after Ottawa tornado

Environment Canada is reviewing its public alert system after receiving a number of complaints from Ottawa residents following a tornado.

The region was hit by a tornado on Sunday but by the time the warning was communicated over the Alert Ready warning system, it had already touched down across the river in Orleans, a suburb in east Ottawa.

Environment Canada issued tornado warnings for several nearby areas in western Quebec and eastern Ontario Sunday night, but there was never a warning issued for any part of Ottawa.

Many citizens posted to Twitter and Facebook that they either never got the alert message at all, or that by the time they got it, the storm had passed.

Strong winds of up to 178 kilometres an hour tore off roofs, leveled fences and uprooted trees.

Residents were first notified about the twister when someone near the Gatineau airport spotted a funnel cloud and posted on social media.