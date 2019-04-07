;
2017 BEA Winners
Education Rally at Queen’s Park over government changes to class sizes

Many protesting today say the PC government needs to realize that when it comes to education: less is not more.

Thousands of educators, students, and concerned Ontarians shouted “We’re not done” at Queens Park this afternoon, saying their fight doesn’t end today.

This rally comes after announcements from the Ford government about cutting costs in education. The PC’s announced last month that class sizes from grades 9 to 12 would be increased from 22 students to 28, the teachers here say those numbers aren’t an accurate reflection, saying classrooms are already much bigger than that.

The PC’s have also indicated that they plan to cut three thousand, four hundred full time teaching jobs. The cuts starting in the fall.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath was at the rally today supporting the protesters. Horwath says the Ford government’s plan to cut teaching jobs and increase class sizes is wrong.

On Twitter, Premier Doug Ford did not directly mention the rally today but wrote: “Our government will not be distracted from making the necessary reforms to create a sustainable, world-class education system that protects what matters most for students.”

Union officials say over 150 buses brought educators from across the province to Queens Park today. There were many teachers and students demonstrating from Hamilton as well. Over 50 elementary school teachers in Guelph have already received layoff notices.



