Economic impact of a NBA Championship

Fans across the country are still celebrating, as the Toronto Raptors bring home their first NBA Championship.

Thousands of fans lined up to buy Raptors championship merchandise and those involved with youth basketball in this area, say the sport is going to explode because of the big win.

Officials with Burlington Basketball say the Raptors historic run through the playoffs has slam dunked interest in the sport locally.

“When the Raptors were just making their run into the finals, our summer camps became full by over 50%.”

According to members of the National Champion McMaster Marauders women’s basketball team, this win will help basketball across the entire country.

Marvin Ryder from the Degroote School of Business says that 75% of the economic impact of the Raptors playoff run has already been felt.

“The economic impact of this victory I would measure in the tens of millions of dollars, possibly up to 100 million but that’s over the next couple of years.”



