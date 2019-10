Two weeks ago, 7-year-old Tiannah Antone-Federici had a heart attack while running at school.

With no recorded medical conditions, the young girls heart stopped beating.

Hamilton Police Constable, Sean Connelly, was the first to arrive on scene and immediately began chest compressions.

Tiannah’s school, Gatestone Elementary in Stoney Creek had a defibrillator on site which the officer began to use.

Today, Tiannah met the officer that saved her life.

