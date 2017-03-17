Weirdos is a Canadian road-trip movie from acclaimed director Bruce McDonald (Hardcore Logo). It was nominated for six Canadian Screen Awards with Daniel MacIvor winning for Best Original Screenplay and Molly Parker taking home the Best Supporting Actress award. The film also stars Dylan Authors, Julia Sarah Stone, Allan Hawco, and Cathy Jones.

Nova Scotia. 1976. The weekend of the American Bicentennial. When 15-year-old Kit decides that living with his father is too repressive, he hits the road to move in with his mother. Accompanied by his girlfriend Alice, Kit will explore his very core – his sexuality, his sense of place and self – in an attempt to find a place to call home.

McDonald was enamoured with this script the minute he read it. “My attraction to Daniel’s script includes my admiration for his sharp, smart human characters and the way he has created comedy and drama out of small, well observed moments, while also avoiding the movie clichés of the lovers on the run, the ticking clock and the threat of explosions of melodrama and violence.

“I feel that this two day hitchhiking trip along the sunny backroads and Oceanside vistas of Nova Scotia by boyfriend and girlfriend on the eve of the American Bicentennial in the summer of ‘’76 will move, groove and astonish audiences with its razor sharp wit and authentic observations of being 15. The way BOYHOOD touches us. The way STAND BY ME, ROMEO AND JULIET and MY AMERICAN COUSIN touch us.”

Weirdos is rated 14A.