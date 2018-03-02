Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Trump to impose 25% steel tariffs

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World, Hamilton
Tags: donald trump, hamilton, tariff, u.s. steel


President Trump says steel and aluminium tariffs are coming next week. Canada is the biggest exporter of steel to the U.S. and most of that steel comes from our area.

“It’ll be 25% for steel. It’ll be 10% for aluminium and it’ll be for, a long period of time.”

Trump sat next to the CEO of U.S. Steel, once a major player in Hamilton.

“We are not protectionists, we want a level playing field. It’s for our employees.” Dave Burritt.

But Hamilton’s Chamber of Commerce says a 25% tariff on Canadian steel will hurt Americans too.

“Prices for all kinds of goods in the U.S. are going to go up. This is really shooting themselves in the foot, but it is a dagger right into the heart of southern Ontario and in particular Hamilton.” Keanin Loomis.

Loomis says 10 000 Hamiltonians still work directly in the steel industry and another 30 000 jobs depend on the industry.

Trump doesn’t have the power to impose tariffs, unless he frames it as a national security issue.




LATEST STORIES

Online voting begins for new Ontario PC leader

School and bus cancellations for Fri. March 2, 2018

Ancaster Food Drive

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php