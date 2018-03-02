Trump to impose 25% steel tariffs

President Trump says steel and aluminium tariffs are coming next week. Canada is the biggest exporter of steel to the U.S. and most of that steel comes from our area.

“It’ll be 25% for steel. It’ll be 10% for aluminium and it’ll be for, a long period of time.”

Trump sat next to the CEO of U.S. Steel, once a major player in Hamilton.

“We are not protectionists, we want a level playing field. It’s for our employees.” Dave Burritt.

But Hamilton’s Chamber of Commerce says a 25% tariff on Canadian steel will hurt Americans too.

“Prices for all kinds of goods in the U.S. are going to go up. This is really shooting themselves in the foot, but it is a dagger right into the heart of southern Ontario and in particular Hamilton.” Keanin Loomis.

Loomis says 10 000 Hamiltonians still work directly in the steel industry and another 30 000 jobs depend on the industry.

Trump doesn’t have the power to impose tariffs, unless he frames it as a national security issue.