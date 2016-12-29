Townhome destroyed in overnight fire on Hamilton Mountain

An overnight fire on Hamilton Mountain has destroyed one townhome and two vehicles.

Crews were called to 110 Essling Avenue near Upper Wentworth St. around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Hamilton Fire spokesperson Claudio Mostacci says they were able to knock down the fire before it spread to neighbouring townhomes.

All five residents managed to get out safely, including two adults and three children.

A neighbour told CHCH News she came outside around 3 a.m. when she noticed the fire and saw a vehicle parked in the homes garage explode.

She says a second explosion happened moments later inside a car parked in the driveway.

Mostacci says the cars were in close proximity to the home and suffered extensive damage.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.