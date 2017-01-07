Police investigate body found in Burlington

Photo: Andrew Collins

Halton Police are investigating after finding a body near Nelson High School in Burlington, Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 4181 New Street at about 9:25 a.m. according to Burlington police Staff Sgt. Kelly.

“A Citizen found the body of a deceased male,” Kelly said. “The body was near the school, about 10 to 15 feet away.”

Police said the man was about 25-years-old but did not release his identity.

They continue to investigate.