Police investigate body found in Burlington
Photo: Andrew Collins
Halton Police are investigating after finding a body near Nelson High School in Burlington, Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to 4181 New Street at about 9:25 a.m. according to Burlington police Staff Sgt. Kelly.
“A Citizen found the body of a deceased male,” Kelly said. “The body was near the school, about 10 to 15 feet away.”
Police said the man was about 25-years-old but did not release his identity.
They continue to investigate.
