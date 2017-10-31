Laura Babcock murder trial day 6

Dellen Millard was a bad boyfriend, a Toronto jury heard today at the Laura Babcock murder trial. Millard and Mark Smich face first degree murder charges in the 23-year-old’s disappearance in 2012. Smich has a lawyer but Millard is representing himself.

Karoline Shirinian was back on the stand this morning. She is Christina Noudga’s best friend and Noudga and Millard were dating when Laura Babcock went missing in July of 2012.

“I wasn’t much of a boyfriend to Christina was I?” Millard started his cross examination. He established that he slept with a lot of women during his relationship with Noudga and bought better gifts for his mechanic than his girlfriend. Millard says his philandering was no secret to anyone in their social circle, he even had a fiancee while dating Noudga.

Millard asked if Shirinian’s opinion of him changed after all the news coverage about him, but she said she disliked Millard before she read about him.

Megan Orr was the next witness. She had been friends with Laura Babcock for about a year before Babcock disappeared. She was overcome with emotion on the stand.

“Laura was amazing,” she said. “She was bubbly, outgoing, amazing.” Orr also got emotional talking about how much Babcock’s parents cared for her.

She said Babcock always talked about Dellen Millard and was sleeping with him despite his relationship with Noudga. She said Babcock and Millard sent each other salacious text messages.

Orr said she was with Babcock when Babcock and Noudga were texting each other about their common love interest and that the messages left Babcock upset.

Neither witness today knew much about the other accused, Mark Smich, but Dellen Millard had Shirinian agree he had a different best friend. He said Andrew Michelski was his wing man.

The trial resumes tomorrow.