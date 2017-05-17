Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cameraman arrested, another put in handcuffs at scene of fatal accident

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: arrest, cameraman, cameramen, collision, death, fatal, fatality, hamilton, hamilton police, police, waterdown

ritchiearrest

Hamilton police have provided little detail after a photojournalist was arrested and another put in handcuffs while working at the scene of a fatal accident in Waterdown.

David Ritchie, a freelance photojournalist, was arrested after recording footage of the area where a 10-year-old Hamilton girl was struck and killed Tuesday evening.

Ritchie says he left his camera unattended and went back to his vehicle to change his batteries. When he returned, his camera was gone and a police officer admitted to taking it.

Ritchie says the police officer referred to media as “scum bags” and the two got into a verbal altercation. He says the officer then tackled and arrested him. He was charged with obstruct and resisting arrest.

A Global News camera operator arrived a short time later and, according to Ritchie, was told by police that he could not be standing where he was. When the cameraman questioned the officer, he was put in handcuffs. Both men were later released.

Police would provide further details on the incident involving the photojournalists saying only that the interaction is being investigated.

Ritchie later tweeted about the incident saying, “Thanks for the support, I have great relationships with many first responders. This was an isolated issue and I will be seeking resolution.”


LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for May 17th

Summer eats

Garage makeover

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php