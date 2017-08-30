Caledonia businesses starting to suffer because of road blockade

Caledonia businesses have begun to suffer financially from the loss of the main road through town. A few weeks ago, Indigenous protesters brought back a barricade from the 2006 unrest over land in the settlement given to elected, rather than traditional Chiefs. The province says this is an internal Six Nations dispute but people of Caledonia are paying the price.

The protesters say they have been meeting with various Indigenous councils and continue to pressure the government.

“We the Haudenosaunee of Kanonstahton are still standing strong. We ask for patience as we work on these very complicated issues.”

But patience is wearing thin in Caledonia, businesses are suffering because people are choosing to go around, rather than through Caledonia. Mayor Ken Hewitt is frustrated. “It has nothing to do with Caledonia, nothing to do with Haldimand.”

There are also cars blocking the entrance to the Burtch lands south of Brantford, although the main road is still open. This location is about 30 km from the blockade in Caledonia.

Mayor Ken Hewitt believes Ontario Provincial Police should remove the road barricade because their mandate is to enforce the law and protect the public. The OPP have been saying that they are there to help ensure a peaceful protest.