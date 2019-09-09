Two women charged for failing to stop for school bus in Hamilton

Two women are facing charges after they were allegedly caught on camera passing a school bus that was dropping off students on Hamilton Mountain.

Police say a man had stopped his vehicle for a school bus on Rymal Rd. East near Westlawn Dr. around 3 p.m. on Friday.

The driver saw two vehicles maneuver around him and pass the bus which had its stop sign extended and lights flashing.

Police say the entire incident was captured on the man’s dash camera.

On Saturday, a 59-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman were charged with failing to stop for a school bus under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

If found guilty, penalties for drivers who fail to stop for school buses can include a fine up to $2,000 and six demerit points.