Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead At 67

Rush drummer Neil Peart has died after a three year battle with brain cancer, according to a statement released by his family.

Peart was born in Hamilton in 1952 and joined Geddy Lee’s iconic Canadian rock band in 1974 after release of the group’s first album, replacing original drummer John Rutsey.

Rush enjoyed considerable success for decades. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Peart and his bandmates Geedy Lee and Alex Lifeson were the first rock musicians inducted into the Order of Canada.

Peart died in Santa Monica Californina at age 67.