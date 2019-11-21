Hamilton City Hall is grappling with the fallout from news that 24 billion litres of raw sewage flowed into Chedoke Creek from 2014 until last year.
Home Local News Hamilton RBG unaware of the raw sewage leaked into Chedoke Creek
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
overcast clouds
9.8 ° C
12.2 °
7 °
93 %
11.3kmh
90 %
Fri
8 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
5 °
Tue
3 °
Local News
Local tap dancing legend spent years dancing on the set of...
He spent nearly two decades as the tap-dancing salesman on Mr. Rogers's neighbourhood, appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show, and brushed shoulders with the...