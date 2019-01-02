;
Police on the search for a man who attacked a woman in central Hamilton

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being attacked in central Hamilton last night.

Officers say a 52 year old Hamilton woman was walking her dog on St. Clair Avenue and Main Street when she was attacked by a man with a knife.

Police believe the woman was trying to defend herself from the knife by putting her hands up because there are slashes on her hands.

Police also say she was hit in the head with a hard object. Although they weren’t able to confirm what that object was, they did find a pipe wrench nearby and a trail of blood in the KFC parking lot.

The only description they have of the attacker is that he is white and was wearing a dark coat.

The woman is in hospital in serious condition.

A neighbour described what he saw when he found the lady hurt:

Police are hoping to get more information from her later this morning when she’s in a more stable condition, but are currently looking at video surveillance from the area and asking anyone else who may have seen the attack to come forward.



