Police Confirm Teen Killed In Assault Outside Hamilton High School

Hamilton police confirm a 14 year old boy is dead after an assault outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. Several schools were placed in “hold and secure” following the incident.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Hamilton police posted on Twitter that a victim had been transported to hospital from the school at 1715 Main St. E. Two hours later it was confirmed that the boy had died from his injuries.

W. H. Ballard Elementary School, Parkdale School, Rosedale Elementary School, St. Eugene Catholic Elementary School, Viscount Montgomery and several daycares in the area were placed in hold and secure while police investigated the scene and searched for suspects.

Police continue to investigate a serious assault outside @Churchill_HWDSB in #HamOnt. The following @HWDSB and @HWCDSB schools are in Hold & Secure: @WHBallardnews, Parkdale, Rosedale, St. Eugene's, @Viscount_HWDSB as well as several area daycares. Please stay out of the area. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 7, 2019

During a hold and secure, the school is secured due to an ongoing situation outside and not related to the school that requires all persons to remain in the building. The school continues to function normally, with the exterior doors locked until the situation is resolved.

Hamilton police asked residents to stay out of the area.

More to come…