Police Confirm Teen Killed In Assault Outside Hamilton High School

Hamilton police confirm a 14 year old boy is dead after an assault outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. Several schools were placed in “hold and secure” following the incident.
Shortly before 2 p.m., Hamilton police posted on Twitter that a victim had been transported to hospital from the school at 1715 Main St. E. Two hours later it was confirmed that the boy had died from his injuries.
W. H. Ballard Elementary School, Parkdale School, Rosedale Elementary School, St. Eugene Catholic Elementary School, Viscount Montgomery and several daycares in the area were placed in hold and secure while police investigated the scene and searched for suspects.
Police continue to investigate a serious assault outside @Churchill_HWDSB in #HamOnt. The following @HWDSB and @HWCDSB schools are in Hold & Secure: @WHBallardnews, Parkdale, Rosedale, St. Eugene's, @Viscount_HWDSB as well as several area daycares. Please stay out of the area.
During a hold and secure, the school is secured due to an ongoing situation outside and not related to the school that requires all persons to remain in the building. The school continues to function normally, with the exterior doors locked until the situation is resolved.
Hamilton police asked residents to stay out of the area.
How about leaving out the word “near” from this headline. That makes it seem like it just happened nearby somewhere and had nothing to do with students. The victim and the attacker both attended the school. The victim had been bullied repeatedly by the attacker and…big surprise…THE SCHOOL DID NOTHING.
So pls don’t make it seem like the school just happened to be a nearby location to the incident. A grade 9 student went to school this morning and left in an ambulance and now he’s dead. Let’s keep things honest.
