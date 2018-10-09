Police investigate robbery at NOTL pharmacy

Niagara police are investigating after an armed man robbed a pharmacy in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Officers were called to Simpson’s Apothecary around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a man armed with a weapon stole a quantity of narcotics from the pharmacy and fled out the rear door to an awaiting Black GMC Terrain.

The suspect is described by police as white, six-feet-tall, and a thin build. He had his face covered and was wearing black jeans, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, ext. 2200.